Carol Tomblin Obituary
Carol Tomblin, 63, of State Route 104, Piketon, Ohio, passed 12:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home.
Carol was born March 22, 1956, in Elm Grove, Ohio, daughter of the late Clinton Lansing and Eileen (Beekman) Lansing. She was united in marriage to Kevin Tomblin, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Vicki (Robert) Gault, LeAnn (Richie) Brown, and Tracey (Dave) Longtin, eight grandchildren, Corey (Merrilyn) Lansing, Wyatt Browning, Rebecca Gault, Keaton Brown, Laney Brown, Luke Longtin, Sean Longtin, and Jake Longtin, four brothers, Larry (Cecelia) Lansing, John (Lillie) Lansing, Dean (Kathy) Lansing, and Roger Lansing, and sister, Leona Tackett.
Carol was a retired cook and attended Piketon Community Church.
Her parents and brother, Gary Lansing, preceded Carol in death.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, with Dean Lansing, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 8, 2019
