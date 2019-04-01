Cass Russell, Jr., 67, of Brubaker Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 7:01 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cass was born February 22, 1952, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, son of the late Cass Ander Russell and Stella Mae (Tackett) Russell. On March 2, 1974, Cass was united in marriage to Sheryl (Williams) Russell who survives.

Also surviving are two sons Chad Russell and wife Mandy and Ryan Russell and wife Latosha, both of Waverly, a daughter, Lori Russell of Piketon, Ohio, six grandchildren, Cheyenne Russell, Hope Russell, Olivia Russell, Jazzlyn Lamerson, Landyn Russell, and Cass Russell, two brothers, F. Edgar Russell and wife Sandy of Bainbridge, Ohio, and William Russell of Latham, Ohio, and three sisters, Mary Catherine Howard and husband John of Waverly, Lassie May of Waverly, and Lydia Bushatz of Waverly.

Cass worked for Ohio Laborers Union. He was a member of Morgans Fork United Baptist Church, attended Chapel Hill Community Church, and loved spreading God's word to people. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvests with family and friends. Cass also dearly loved his grandchildren and especially enjoyed watching them play sports.

His parents, brother, Andy Russell, and sister, Gertie Virginia Swartz, preceded Cass in death.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Morgans Fork United Baptist Church in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray, Jr., and John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106-2364.

