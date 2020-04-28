Home

Charlene Grubaugh Obituary
Charlene Grubaugh, 67, of Gold Dust Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 5:42 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
Charlene was born August 23, 1952, in Oak Hill, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Desmer Griffin and Margaret Ann (Thurston) Griffin. On December 10, 2016, she was united in marriage to Hugh Grubaugh, who survives.
Also surviving are three step-children, Bill (Ann) Grubaugh, Jim Grubaugh and Cindy Gibson, special pets, Smokey, Gabby and Baby Boy, five siblings, Paul Griffin, Linda (John) Cochran, Evelyn "Tina" Griffin, David Griffin and Dan (Cindy) Griffin, and two nephews, David Griffin and Michael Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Charlene retired from the maintenance department at the A-Plant after 29 years.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Walter Rider officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 29, 2020
