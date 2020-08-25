1/
Charlene Renee Kinnison
1969 - 2020
Charlene Renee Kinnison, 50, of Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed Friday, August 21, 2020.
Charlene was born November 22, 1969, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Donald Lee Kinnison and Delores Mae (Fraley) Kinnison.
Surviving are seven children, Stephanie Dean, Jeffry (Rebecca) Dean, Aaron Coy, Jacob Coy, Mark (Mackenzie) Coy, Madison Jordan and Robert Smith, significant other, James Smith, seven grandchildren, Alex, Garrett, Cash, Alexander, Gwen, Mayzie and Haiven, and five siblings, Sherre Kinnison, Sandy Irvin, Jennifer Harris, Maryann Bice and Denise Kinnison.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Charlene was a homemaker.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Elder Therman Rigsby, officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 25 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 PM
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
AUG
28
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
