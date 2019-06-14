Charles Bryan Turpen, 65, of Wakefield, OH, passed away at home on March 19, 2019.

Charlie was born October 27, 1953, in Chillicothe, OH, to the late Charles Wiley and Barbara Mae (Madru) Turpen. He was preceded in death by Grandparents Charles and Lucy (Dixon) Turpen and Charles and Nancy (Travis) Madru, Father-in-law William (Bill) Trusty, Aunt Patty (Mike) DePugh, Uncles Junior and Steve Madru.

On October 7, 1989, he was united in marriage to Becky Trusty-Turpen, who survives. He is also survived by siblings Robert Turpen, of Chillicothe, OH, and sister, Melissa (Raul) Corona, of Englewood, FL, her children, Angelina (Erik) Tyree (Hailey & Alexa), and Raul (Laarnie) Corona, Mother-in-law Arline (Armintrout) Trusty, Sister-in-law Susan Trusty Ritchie (Ed), of Piketon, OH, her children, Amber Adams (Eloise), Josh (Ernay) Adams (Will & Brendan), Nathan (Jessica) Adams (Boston), Uncle David (Barbara) Madru, Aunt Linda (Roger) Gray, and numerous cousins.

As a boy, Charlie learned skills from his father, eventually starting Turpen Construction. He also helped with his in-laws' business, Bill's Place. He was a carpenter with Chillicothe VA and Stockmeister of Jackson.

Charle was a member of Piketon Church of Christ and the Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465. He was a devoted uncle who was very involved in his nieces' and nephews' lives. He enjoyed fishing, sprint car racing and adored his fur-babies.

Charlie had both liver (2007) and kidney (2014) transplants. In 2018 his liver began failing and he was diagnosed with cancer. Charlie's body was bequeathed to the Ohio State University's Body Donor Program. Charlie's final request was that everyone consider being an organ donor.

The family would like to thank the Transplant team at UPMC Pittsburgh and the SOMC Hospice staff, especially his nurse, Monika.

A memorial service will be held at Piketon Church of Christ, 422 Market St., Piketon, OH, on June 23, 2019, at 1 PM with Minister Dean Manning officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to the Piketon Church of Christ or SOMC Hospice. Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 16, 2019