Charles "Bub" Edward Howard, 56, of Beaver, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Adena Pike Community Hospital in Waverly. He was born November 26, 1963, son of the late Charles Edward Howard and Risbey Catherine (Jenkins) Hoover of Beaver. On July 25, 1996, Bub was united in marriage to Jaqueline Renee Hayes Howard who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Nathan Charles (Donya) Howard of McDermott, Ohio, Nicholas Edward Howard of Lucasville, Ohio, and Cody Christian (Hannah) Howard of Beaver; four daughters, Cassandra Jo Nelson of Waverly, Kayla Nadean (Adam) Slusher of Beaver, Desiree Renee (Ian) Bapst of Beaver and Chelsea Ladawn (Derek) Lawhorn of Beaver; grandchildren, Lelind, Nahtana, Creed, Maicie, McKenzie, Timmy, Colt, Chloe, Emma, Colton, Kamryn, Adalee, Avery, Owen, Kenleigh, Knoxen, Brelynn, Olivia and Gunner; great granddaughter, Kenna; step dad, James Hoover of Beaver; sisters, Trish of Portsmouth, Lisa (Chris) of Lucasville, Rena of Beaver and Crystal (Boone) of Beaver; step sister, Tammy; step brothers, Dean and Heath; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Carol), sister-in-law, Traci and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Bub was preceded in death by two grandsons, Hayes and Huxyn.
Bub was the owner of Beaver Builders and Roofing and a member of Stockdale Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, working on the farm, helping his children and spending quality time with his grandchildren and had fun giving them nicknames. Bub had quite the sense of humor. He was a very hard-working man and took pride in everything he did. He was loved and appreciated by everyone that knew him.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 18, 2020