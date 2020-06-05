Charles Louis Rapp
Charles Louis Rapp, 94, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born December 15, 1925, in Waverly, Ohio, son of the late Floyd and Edith Blakeman Rapp. On October 11, 1946, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Ann Dixon Rapp who preceded him in death on February 6, 2018. Surviving are son, Ben Rapp and wife Doris of Waverly, daughter, Anita Zimmerman and husband Larry of Waverly; four grandchildren, Jim Rapp and wife Lois, Doug Rapp and wife Malin, Cassandra McGowan and husband Shane and Candace Cox and husband Tim; great grandchildren, J.B. Rapp and wife Melena, Desmond Rapp, Paige Lamb and husband Matt, Hunter McGowan and wife McKayla, Skylar McGowan, Alexandria Robinson and husband Bryan and Morgan Cox; great great grandchildren, Keelan Lamb, Ali Lamb, Jake Lamb, Kayde McGowan and Brexley Charles Robinson; two sisters, Mary Wheeler and Francis Pierce; brother-in-law, Sherman Dixon, sister-in-law, Marilyn Kemper, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by brothers, Omar, Howard, Thomas and Paul Rapp, and sisters, Verna Vulgamore, Ruth Rapp and Margaret Washburn and infant siblings.
Charles was retired as a crew foreman for Columbus and Southern Power Company and a deacon at Dailyville Baptist Church. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy.
Private funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, with public graveside services at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly with Pastor Pete Dunn officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #142.
