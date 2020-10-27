1/1
Charles Nelson Osborn
Charles Nelson Osborn, 84, of Marietta Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 3:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Charles was born March 10, 1936, in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest Mitchell Osborn and Edith Avenelle (Carson) Osborn. On May 25, 1996, he was united in marriage to Terrye (Parkinson) Osborn, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Tammy (Marty) Osborne, Debbie Osborn and John Osborn, two step-daughters, Lindsay (Jeremy) Galloway and Brandy (Jeff) Hughes, twelve grandchildren, Joshua (Tasha), Jacob, Dakota (Autumn), Mason (Vardui), Jessica (Josh), Austin, Tifani, Corey, Easton (Kaiti), Sebastian (Gail), Brycen and Scarlett, five great-grandchildren, Zoe, Graham, Emalyn, Jack and Collin, brother, Preston (Cathie) Osborn, sister-in-law, Barbara Osborne, and nephew, Mike McFann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Donna Mae Osborn, Mary Frances "Frankie" Osborn, Ruthie Caudill and Norma McFann and one brother, Richard Osborn.
Charles retired from OVEC in 1996 as an Electrical Coordinator, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, Mayor of the Village of Piketon for 16 years, Pike County Commissioner for 8 years and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Portsmouth.
A celebration of life will be held 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Comfort Inn in Piketon, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
