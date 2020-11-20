Charles Roose of Wendy Lane, Waverly, died Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on September 11, 1942, to Charles and Ellen (Hoffman) Roose. He grew up in Beloit, Ohio, and attended The Ohio State University.He is survived by his daughter, Heidi McAmis of Johnson City, Tennessee, two grandchildren, Melanie and Matthew McAmis, and two sisters, Carol Roose of the home and Mary (Randy) Reed of Salem, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul (Mary) Roose of Haines City, Florida.Chuck proudly served as a navigator in the USAF in France and England. After his service, he completed college at The University of Nebraska in Omaha. He worked in Ohio for a few years then moved to Denver where he managed the Denver Tent Company. Eventually, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he established and co-owned the Cactus Tent Co. After retirement, he worked part time for the PGA where he was able to indulge in his passion for golf. Other passions throughout his life included music and building things large and small. He had a soft heart for nature and animals. He had a propensity for mathematics and languages and was fluent in French and Spanish. He was always known for his personality and dry wit.Eventually when Alzheimer's disease began to show itself, he moved back to Ohio and joined his sister Carol at Bristol Village. There he loved helping people with small projects and going for multiple daily walks greeting people and their dogs.A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.