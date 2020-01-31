|
Charles Tackett, Jr., born August 20, 1965, to Charles, Sr. and Anita (Werner) Tackett in Berlin, Germany, went to be with the Lord January 30, 2020. Charlie was a proud graduate of the class of 1983 Ansbach High School, Ansbach, Germany, where he played football and basketball.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maxine (Hamilton) Tackett, daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Routte, son, Andrew, granddaughters, Carly "Peanut" and Isabella "Pumpkin" Routte, father, Charles Tackett, Sr., and siblings, Arlie, Rick and Vanessa.
Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Gerda (Warner) Tackett, in-laws, Charlie and Etherine Hamilton, maternal grandparents, Hans and Margerite Werner, paternal grandparents, Arlie and Kate Tackett, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Charlie proudly served in the United States Army where he was recruited twice by the Delta Force and was an Honor and Distinguished graduated from Graves Registration Specialist. Charlie retired from the VA in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Charlie completed the Chillicothe Ross Leadership course in 2006-2007.
Charlie served as pastor at Sandy Chapel Church and previously at Starlight Enterprise and Clines Chapel.
The last thing, and greatest achievement besides his family, was receiving his masters and doctorate degree in Theology.
Charlie wishes to be remembered as an Abba-loving, Jeopardy-playing, Dallas-Cowboy-rooting, Pepsi-drinking fisherman with an avid love of reading and learning. Charlie proudly states he read over 2,000 books in his adulthood leading to his large collection of books in his private library.
Throughout his battle, Charlie often said, "I'm in a win win situation. If I beat this cancer and I get to live, I WIN. If I give it my all and it's not enough and I lose the battle to cancer, I WIN." Leading his life as a Christian man gave him the ultimate win, Eternity in Heaven with his heavenly father and his loved ones who were there to greet him.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Brother Mack Walk officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4 - 8 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 2, 2020