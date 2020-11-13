1/1
Clara Belle Schmitt
Clara Belle (Kay) Schmitt, 97, formerly of Overlook Drive, Waverly, now residing 600 Fifth Street, Waverly, Ohio, died 2:20 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Tradition of Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
Clara Belle was born August 5, 1923, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Starling E. Kay and Muriel L. (Schauseil) Kay. She was united in marriage to Karl A. Schmitt on July 7, 1945, who preceded her in death on June 1, 1987.
Surviving are a daughter, Emma Lynn Yanok and husband George of Westerville, Ohio, four grandchildren, Kimberly Allison Roe and husband Trevor, John Patrick "J. P." Schmitt and wife Maran, Emily Anne Yanok, and Andrea Clair Linley and husband Mike, and six great grandchildren, Elin and Greta Roe, Oliver and Ruby Schmitt, and Eli and Evie Linley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Linda M. Schmitt, and son John K. Schmitt.
Karl and Clara Belle were owners and operators of Schmitt's Dairy and Dairy Bar in Waverly.
Clara Belle formerly attended the Waverly 1st United Church of Christ and the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1941, graduate of the Office Training School, Columbus, Ohio, member of the Waverly Garden Club, member of the Sunshine Guild of Pike County Hospital, an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with her Family members officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Waverly High School Band, 1 Tiger Drive, Waverly, Ohio, 45690.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23, 2020.
