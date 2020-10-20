Cloyettie (Howard) Jenkins, 94, of Beaver Creek, Piketon, Ohio, passed 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home.Cloyettie was born November 21, 1925, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Chester Howard and Mary (Ward) Howard. On February 14, 1942, she was united in marriage to Noah Jenkins, who preceded her in death on March 26, 1988.Surviving are her daughter, Virgie Alice Borden, two grandchildren, Tammy Lynn Cornette, and Christina (Brian) Carter, five great-grandchildren, Zachariah Cornette, Noah Luke Borden, Brittany Tackett, April Dawn Carter and Colton Dual Carter, twelve great-great-grandchildren, Trinity Tackett, Tori Tackett, Devan Osborne, Ayden Ford, Bryson Ford, Kameron Cornette, Scotty Tackett, Kingston Frazie, Liam Borden, Krystlin Cornette, Quinn Cornette and Waylon Frazie, six brothers, Luster (Myrtle) Howard, Charlie (Henrietta) Howard, Kelton (Brenda) Howard, Lewis (Judy) Howard, Dallas Howard and Hearl (Lorraine) Howard, sister, Phyllis "Mag" Bolen, sister-in-law, Ruth Howard, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and her extended family of Morgan Fork United Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Larry Borden, Jr., four brothers, Henry, Ferrish, Shelby and Lester Howard, two sisters, Alkie "Floatle" Hale and Gustie Williams, and grandson-in-law, William Eugene Cornette.Cloyettie was a homemaker and a member of Morgan Fork United Baptist Church.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Morgan Fork United Baptist Church in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray, Jr., and John Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Jenkins Family Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.The family will receive friends at the church 12:00 p.m. noon - 1:00 p.m. on Friday.