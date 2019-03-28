Clyde Conley, 91, of Valleyview Drive, Piketon, Ohio, passed away 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Pike Adena Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.

Clyde was born April 2, 1927, in Van Lear, Kentucky, the son of the late Caney Conley and Leona (Hodge) Conley. On January 24, 1948, Clyde was united in marriage to Frances Ann (Vulgamore) Conley, who preceded him in death on March 14, 2019.

Also surviving are four sons, Gary (Donna) Conley of Irvine, Kentucky, Michael Conley of Beaver, Ohio, Glen Conley of Garden City, Michigan, and Mark (Sandy) Conley of Rescue, California, two daughters, Rita (Ron) Conley of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Gale (Martin) Newman of Kingston, Ohio, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, a step great great-grandson, two brothers and three sisters.

Clyde was a member of the Howard Community Church in Lucasville, Ohio, retired from Goodyear Atomic Corporation as a Sheet Metal Worker in 1985, Past Master of Orient Lodge #321 Waverly, Ohio, former member of the Merchant Marines, and a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during WW II.

His parents, one brother and two sisters preceded Clyde in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Shane Bowling and Pastor Walter Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio, with military graveside services by American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, and from Noon until the service hour on Sunday.

Masonic services will be conducted by Orient Lodge #321 at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

