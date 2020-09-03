Connie Smiley

Our community sadly lost a loyal, compassionate, and deeply caring Scioto Valley Local School District teacher of 30 years, Connie Hughes-Smiley. Mrs. Smiley passed away on September 2, 2020, after a valiant 3-year battle with lymphoma. She passed in her home peacefully surrounded by her loving family after 12 days of in-home hospice care.She was born in Chillicothe, OH, on July 29, 1948, to the late Rev. Amel B. and Maxine Hughes. On June 12, 1983, she met and married the love of her life, Neal Smiley, who also preceded her in death.Connie is survived by her two loving sisters, Ronda Schlie (Tim Claytor) of Chillicothe, and Donna Goodwin (Dudley) of Peebles, OH; a life-long beloved best friend, Nikki Smiley of Waverly, OH; a nephew, Jason Ingham of Waverly, OH, and a niece, Jade Astorga (Rafael) of Chillicothe, OH; her precious great-nieces and nephew, Jalyn and Jolie Ingham and Melia and Luis Astorga. Lastly, she was survived by her precious rescued fur-baby, "Little Bit," whom she loved dearly and spoiled enthusiastically.Connie graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and Xavier University with a master's degree in education. She retired after devoting 30 years to teaching for Scioto Valley Local Schools. Connie, not having any children of her own, was a teacher and second mother to 20+ second graders every year. She was passionate about their learning and would never let her children do without. If she found that the children were in need, she would make certain those needs were met (anonymously). The students would always feel extra special when they received her homemade gifts for the holidays. In her last days, she remarked that she had believed in each and every one of her students. She never doubted their ability to succeed and always wanted the best for their futures. She thoroughly enjoyed running into a previous student and being given the chance to witness her students' flourishing and growing into successful adults.She taught piano to many, played piano for church, and loved music, gardening, and reading to her heart's content. She found the most enjoyment, however, when spending quiet time with her family and friends.Connie had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with her faith to her dying breath. She enjoyed her lady's Bible study group at Grace United Methodist Church and volunteered her culinary skills to provide meals for these groups.Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, including those students whose lives were enhanced as a result of having Mrs. Smiley at the outset of their educational careers. Mrs. Smiley, always deeply humble, never wanted any accolades for her accomplishments and genuinely altruistic nature. She made it clear she wanted her life to always be about serving and loving others.A small, intimate graveside remembrance service for her family will be observed on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Union Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity that is close to your own heart.