Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Mathuews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Sue Mathuews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Sue Mathuews Obituary
Connie Sue Mathuews, 77, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 11:42 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in OSU Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Connie was born June 20, 1941, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late John Bryant and Eva May (Rinehart) Smith. She was united in marriage to Willard H. Mathuews on April 21, 1956, who preceded her in death on June 2, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Tina) Mathuews and Daniel (Charla) Mathuews, daughter, Lorraine (James) LeMaster, nine grandchildren, Dr. Katy (Josh Cash) Mathuews, Daniel Mathuews, Jr., Ian Conrad, Michelle (Scott Sims) Mathuews, Danielle (Nick) Depugh, Mickey (Jessica) Bryan, Kevin Mathuews, Will Mathuews, and Adam LeMaster, eight great-grandchildren, and sister, Betty Brownfield.
Connie was a retired business owner.
Her parents, husband, sister, Helen Eveline Mathuews, and brother, Donald Clifford, preceded Connie in death.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Mt. Latham Cemetery in Waverly, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindness Cupboard, Huntington Schools, 188 Huntsman Road, Chillicothe, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now