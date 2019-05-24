Connie Sue Rider, 61, of Piketon, Ohio, went to be with the Lord 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home.

Connie was born August 15, 1957, in Wakefield, Ohio, to the late Ray Charles and Rosemary (Strawser) Charles of Piketon, Ohio. On July 13, 1995, she was united in marriage to Paul Randall (Randy) Rider who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Dawn Lynn Tackett and Missy Campbell of Piketon, Holly Lynn Siegling of Sarasota, Florida, and Claudette Jean Arms and husband Mark of Portsmouth, Ohio, a son, Adam Randall Rider and wife Brittani of Piketon, Ohio, nine grandchildren, Athena, Arielle, Wyatt, and Wade Arms, Sophie Siegling, and Makenzie, Colton, Luke and Lane Rider, two sisters, Milinda Davis and husband John of Piketon, Ohio, and Sondra Lawhorn and husband Jerry of Beaver, Ohio, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Connie was a member of New Freedom Community Church, a retired business manager, and graduate of Ohio University.

Her father, two brothers, Jeffery Scott Charles and Steven Ray Charles, a sister, Bonnie Carol Charles, and a nephew Chad Erik Charles preceded Connie in death.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Michael Hannah, officiating. Burial will follow at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5 - 8 p. m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

