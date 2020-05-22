Dale Robert Bauer, 65, of Waverly, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born July 1, 1954, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to the late Robert Joseph Bauer and LelaMae Schnieder Bauer of New Hampshire. On April 20, 1985, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Throckmorton Bauer who survives. Also surviving are three sons, John Bauer and wife Hannah of South Webster, Ohio, Andrew Bauer and wife Victoria of Waverly, and Paul Bauer and wife Katie of Waverly; grandchildren, Lauren, James, Christopher, Maxton, Gabriel and Maci Bauer; a sister, Robin Nottebart of New Hampshire; and a beloved brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Trish Throckmorton.Dale was a retired Contracts Manager at USEC and Centrus. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Dale's first love was Jesus Christ and his church family at Buchanan Christian Union Church. His love for Christmas lights was like none other and he enjoyed lighting up the western part of the county at Christmas time. He loved gardening, especially blackberries, and using his power tools to make outdoor furniture. Dale enjoyed fishing and his dear friends, Bryan Long and Brian Birkhimer, and his greatest love of all, his beloved grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Buchanan Christian Union Church with Pastor Brian Birkhimer officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Adena Health Foundation, Attn: Beau Bowman, 9 South Paint Street, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 (in the memo: Dale Bauer or APMC Cancer Center)