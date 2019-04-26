Danetta Imogene Newland, 85, of Chillicothe, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at Traditions of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

She was born October 24, 1933, in Xenia, Ohio, to the late George Daniel and Minnie Edna (Thompson) Mercer. On October 31, 1953, she married Forest Newland who preceded her in death on July 16, 2001.

Surviving are her two children, Janet (Richard) Harkins, of Chillicothe, and Forest (Alesia) Newland, Jr., of Circleville; five grandchildren, Angie Harkins, Nathan Harkins, Daniel (Brittany) Newland, Jacob Newland, and Alexander Newland; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Newland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Volney Mercer and Raymond "Leon" Mercer; and her four sisters, Viola Mercer, Colleen Meade, Marjorie Williams, and Peggy Sue Dill.

Danetta was a graduate of Latham High School, class of 1951. She married her pastor, Forest Newland, in 1953 and for many years Forest served as pastor to churches in Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Along with her late husband, Forest, Danetta was a full-time missionary on the staff of Teen Missions International, Inc. (TMI) for over eight years coordinating TMI Boot Camps for young people in the Philippines, India, Liberia, and South Africa. Following his passing after over 47 years of marriage, Danetta became involved in the AIDS Orphans and Street Children (AOSC) ministry, leading annual adult work teams to remote villages in Zambia, Malawi, and Uganda. She also served on the Ohio and General Christian Union Women's Fellowship Boards, and Christian Union General Mission Board. Additionally, she served with the Motorcycle Sunday School Mission (MSSM). In her free time, she enjoyed crafts, sewing, and reading.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Marlin Kellough officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the AIDS Orphans and Street Children fund, PO Box 238651, Cocoa, FL 32923.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary