Daniel Lee Kendricks, Jr., 38, of Sunrise Lane, Waverly, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Daniel was born April 6, 1980, in Bartow, Florida, the son of Daniel Lee Kendricks, Sr., and Christine (Blocker) Barnes and husband Michael of Waverly.
Also surviving are two sons, Cameron T. Kendricks of Waverly and Princeton I. Kendricks of Chillicothe, Ohio, and a sister, Constance Sheree Young of Beaver, Ohio.
Daniel was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Milton Dean and Pastor Richard Blocker officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio, with graveside military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 20, 2019