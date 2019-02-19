Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lee Kendricks Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Lee Kendricks, Jr., 38, of Sunrise Lane, Waverly, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Daniel was born April 6, 1980, in Bartow, Florida, the son of Daniel Lee Kendricks, Sr., and Christine (Blocker) Barnes and husband Michael of Waverly.
Also surviving are two sons, Cameron T. Kendricks of Waverly and Princeton I. Kendricks of Chillicothe, Ohio, and a sister, Constance Sheree Young of Beaver, Ohio.
Daniel was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Milton Dean and Pastor Richard Blocker officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio, with graveside military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now