Daniel Lee Overly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Lee Overly, age 87, of Whitehall, Ohio, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1932, in Junction City, Ohio, a son of the late Delbert Otho and Wyona Muriel Clouse Overly. He was united in marriage January 5, 1952, to his wife, Myrtle Marie Evans Overly, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Daniel Timothy (Chris Hunter) Overly of Delaware, Ohio, Cathy Ellen (Tom Windmuller) Overly of Signy, Switzerland, and Amy Colleen (Scott Tweedy) Summers of Bellevue, Washington, two grandchildren, Jonathan David Windmuller of Signy, Switzerland, and Grace Marie Tweedy of Bellevue, Washington, two brothers, Donald Roger Overly of Beaver, Ohio, and Michael Blaine (Karen) Overly of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and a host of very special extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Otho Overly and James Patrick Overly.
As a young teenager, Daniel worked for Frank Adams at the Adams Dry Goods General Store in Beaver and graduated salutatorian of his class from Beaver High School in 1950. He attended The Ohio State University, as well as Capital University, and went on to work as an insurance agent for the Equitable Life & Health Insurance Company, later becoming an independent insurance broker. He was a long-time member and very active in the Eastview United Methodist Church in Whitehall, Ohio, and was active in the local Kiwanis Club and Masonic Lodge in Whitehall. He was also a talented mechanic and he loved repairing things for people, from cars and bikes to clocks and televisions. Daniel was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War, and was a devoted husband and father.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Beaver Union Cemetery with Rev. Craig Arnold officiating. There will be a brief viewing at the conclusion of services with burial to follow. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.coxburkittfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 5 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved