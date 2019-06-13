|
|
Daniel Lewis Bellaw, 79, of Turner Lane, Waverly, passed 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 27, 1940, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late George Lewis Bellaw and Ruby (McCracken) Bellaw. Daniel was united in marriage to Elaine (Fisher) Bellaw who survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Steve (Linda) Bellaw of Piketon, Ohio, Richard Bellaw of Waverly, Paul (Veronica) Bellaw of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jason Bellaw of Waverly, a daughter, Michelle Fisher of Waverly, fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Walter Bellaw and Robert (Donna) Bellaw.
Daniel was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
His parents, brother, Roy Allen Bellaw, and sister, Mary Black, preceded Daniel in death.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Alan Newberry, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 16, 2019