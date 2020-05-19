Darrel Wayne Brown
Darrel Wayne Brown, age 57, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 6, 1963, in Elkhart, Indiana, a son of Rowena May (Hill) Brown of Portsmouth, Ohio, and the late Jackie Darrel Brown. He was united in marriage September 24, 2016, to his wife, Terri Ann Toland Brown, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Cameron Brown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Brandon (Jessica) Brown of Grove City, Ohio, one granddaughter, Blake Brown of Grove City, Ohio, one step-granddaughter, Jordan Walters of Jackson, Ohio, and two sisters, Beth (Al) Cooper of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Brenda (Susan Carpenter) Brown of Waverly, Ohio.
Darrel was a U.S. Army and Marine Veteran, having served, four years and eight years respectively, with a great fondness for his time stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was employed at the Ross Correctional Institution as a Corrections Officer for 30 years and enjoyed spending his free time visiting the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio, with Donnie Brown officiating and an honor ceremony conducted by the RCI Honor Guard of Chillicothe.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 19 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
