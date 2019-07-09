David Aaron Schwandt, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, passed at 8:54 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in Grove City, Ohio.

David was born December 13, 1988, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Steven C. Schwandt of Piketon, Ohio, and Brenda Speraw of Columbus, Ohio.

Also surviving are a brother, William Schwandt of Piketon, Ohio, three aunts, Susan Thomas and husband Henry of Waverly, Ohio, Rebecca Speraw of Grove City, Ohio, and Teddi Goldsberry of Chillicothe, Ohio, uncle, Alan Schwandt and wife Candy of Medina, Ohio, four cousins, Daniel Miller, Kelley Miller, Blue Fuller, and Tonya McPherson, very special friend, Mary Beth Smith and her four children.

David attended Waverly High School and was a 2007 graduate of McGavock High School in Nashville, TN. He worked in downtown Nashville as a DJ, Sound Technician, and Valet. He was also an avid skateboarder and made Two Rivers Skate Park his home.

His paternal grandparents, William Schwandt and Sheila Stevens, maternal grandparents, William and Betty Speraw, uncle, Roger Miller and special cousin, Stephanie Rodmaker, preceded David in death.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rodney Brower officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

