Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
David Allan Salyers


1955 - 2019
David Allan Salyers Obituary
David Allan Salyers, 63, of Waverly, Ohio, and Casa Grande, AZ, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
David was born May 31, 1955, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late John Salyers, Jr., and Alma Loretta (Hall) Salyers. David is survived by the love of his life Raylene (Osborn) Salyers.
Also surviving are three daughters, Jelenann (Tyler) Day, Jorie Salyers, and Shellie (Blayne) Dixon; one son, Benjamin Lyons; two sisters, Barbara (William) Pittman and Peggy McDonnell; four granddaughters and three grandsons.
David was an engineer for Abbott Laboratories since 1992. He played college basketball while obtaining his BA at Morehead State University in Kentucky. He received his MBA at Capital Univeristy in Ohio.
David's greatest loves were his wife, children, grandchildren, and golf.
His father, John Salyers, Jr., and one brother, Steven Salyers, preceded him in death.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 24, 2019
