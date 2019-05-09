Mr. David Eugene Cruse, Sr., of Jackson, Ohio, passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida, of natural causes. He was born on November 15, 1939, in Jackson, Ohio. He is survived by his loving 5 children and their families: David E. Cruse, Jr., Deidra M. Earley, Anthony D. Cruse, Joseph M. Cruse, and Kenneth C. Cruse. He is also survived by his two sisters, Elsie Rouse and Patty Wolford, 12 Grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren who are greatly cherished.

A memorial Service will be held on May 14, 2019, from 11:00 - 12:00 at Merritt Funeral Home, 2S Lemon Avenue, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Following the Memorial Service an Inurnment with Honors and a 21-gun Salute at 1:30 p.m. will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue Bushnell, Florida 33513. He was a Navy Disabled Veteran who served his country honorably for 14 years. He was a wonderful, caring and loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.