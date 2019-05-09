Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
View Map
Inurnment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cruse Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mr. David Eugene Cruse, Sr., of Jackson, Ohio, passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida, of natural causes. He was born on November 15, 1939, in Jackson, Ohio. He is survived by his loving 5 children and their families: David E. Cruse, Jr., Deidra M. Earley, Anthony D. Cruse, Joseph M. Cruse, and Kenneth C. Cruse. He is also survived by his two sisters, Elsie Rouse and Patty Wolford, 12 Grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren who are greatly cherished.
A memorial Service will be held on May 14, 2019, from 11:00 - 12:00 at Merritt Funeral Home, 2S Lemon Avenue, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Following the Memorial Service an Inurnment with Honors and a 21-gun Salute at 1:30 p.m. will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue Bushnell, Florida 33513. He was a Navy Disabled Veteran who served his country honorably for 14 years. He was a wonderful, caring and loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now