David Leroy Carter, 43, of Straight Creek Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed Friday morning, May 24, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Germany Road on Route 32.

David was born February 29, 1976, in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Roy Issac Shreck and Velvia Elizabeth (Jones) Shreck. On June 15, 2011, he was united in marriage to Betty (Frisby) Carter who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Chelsey Thompson and Troy Fleckinger, son, Dakota Thompson, grandson, Bentley Thompson, brothers, Albert Shreck, Ernest Shreck, Elzie (Shirley) Shreck, Jimmy (Clarice) Shreck, Bobby Whitt, and Ralph Humphrey, sisters, Lillie Heffner, Donna Dyke, Julia Gillenwater, Rosie Frick, Bonnie (Chuck) Mullins, Mona Akers, Vanessa Humphrey, and Nicole Cromer, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert "Tommy" Shreck, and a sister, Mary Laney.

David was a former laborer for Mills Pride in Waverly for twelve years and a press operator for CVG Commercial Group in Chillicothe with eight years of service.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly, Ohio, with Rev. Ronald Hines, officiating. Burial will follow at Hay Hollow Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

www.boyerfuneral.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary