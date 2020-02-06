Home

David Wayne Holsinger, 57, of Rapp Montgomery Road, Lucasville, Ohio, passed 12:01 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly.
David was born May 25, 1962, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph Anthony Holsinger and Lyra (Casto) Whitney of East Jordan, Michigan. On June 26, 2004, he was united in marriage to Cheryl (Swart) Holsinger, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Whitney Holsinger of Lucasville, Ohio, Katie Holsinger of Waverly, and Laura Holsinger of Gallipolis, Ohio, three sons, Malachi (Abigail) Swart of Lucasville, Ohio, Thomas Holsinger of Lucasville, Ohio, and Dustin (Jessi) Holsinger of Waycross, Georgia, eight grandchildren, four brothers, Kenneth (Joyce) Holsinger of Lucasville, Ohio, Jeff (Ruth) Holsinger of Lucasville, Ohio, Randall Holsinger of Lucasville, Ohio, and Jesse (Patty) Whitney of East Jordan, Michigan, and two sisters, Chrissy Whitney of East Jordan, Michigan, and Rose (Bobby) Clark of Gainesville, Georgia.
David was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, Vern Whitney, two brothers, Ralph Moe Holsinger and Paul Herbert Holsinger, and two sisters, Pam Martinez and Elizabeth Holsinger.
David was a truck driver.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Hines, officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobs Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Sunday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 9, 2020
