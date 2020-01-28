|
Debbie Jean Wicker, 61, of Germany Road, Beaver, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home after a long battle with lung cancer.
Debbie was born January 10, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sherman Elza Massie and Norma Jean (Johnson) Massie. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Steve Wicker.
Also surviving are her daughters, Nichole (Jason) Scott, Erica Colburn, Ashley (Derek) McCain, and Whitney Wicker, son, Keegan Wicker, special grandson, Eric Wade, special granddaughter, Dru Dale, brother, Rocky Roberts, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, son, Nathan Theobald, daughter, Stevie Wicker, brother, Wayne Massie, and sister, Jessica Rankin.
Debbie was a STNA at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Leila Christian officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from noon until the time of service Saturday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 29, 2020