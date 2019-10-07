|
Debby Howard, 63, of Waverly, Ohio, went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born July 19, 1956, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Raymond "Chief" Howard and Vertie Montgomery Howard of Waverly.
Also surviving are a sister, Tonya Martin and husband Steve of Waverly; a niece, Hannah Martin of West Chester, Ohio; two nephews, Harrison Martin of West Chester and Ryan Howard and wife Tori of Xenia; great nieces and nephew, Zoe, Jack and Emma Howard; and a sister-in-law, Lynn Howard of Waverly. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Howard.
Debby was a business owner, entrepreneur, service provider and real estate investor. She was also a member of Chapel Hill Community Church in Waverly. Debby loved the Lord and others genuinely with all her heart. She selflessly devoted her life to serving others especially her mother, Vertie, and her clients.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at New Covenant Church in Waverly with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly. The family will receive friends at New Covenant Church from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9 and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Donations may be made in memory of Debby to FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Price Place Suite 203, Newbury Port, MA 01950 or at www.Fraxa.org.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 9, 2019