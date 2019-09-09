Home

Deborah S. Mustard, 64, of Elm Grove Hill Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 6:00 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Ohio State East Hospital.
Deborah was born January 25, 1955, in Piketon, the daughter of the late Walter Russell and Leona (Delay) Russell. She was united in marriage to Jeff W. Mustard on April 23, 1989, who survives.
Also surviving are her sons, Dustin (Jessica) Rudd of Columbus and Kelly (Joni) Mustard of Piketon, six grandchildren, four sisters, and two brothers.
Deborah was baptized on November 1, 1980, in Mad River, Dayton, Ohio, and was a member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor David Crace, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 until the time of the service on Friday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 11, 2019
