Della Marie Rigsby, 82, of Wadsworth Avenue, Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:05 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
Della was born August 28, 1937, in Wakefield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Curtis Wright and Mary Elizabeth (Lemaster) Wright. She was united in marriage to John Junior Rigsby, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Lute and husband Bill, son, Michael Rigsby, two grandchildren, Mindy Williamson and husband Chris and Delaney Rigsby, three great-grandchildren, Caiden Williamson, Hadlee Williamson and Everly Adams, two brothers, Mack Wright and Lowell Wright, and sister, Carol Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, John Darren Rigsby and Terry Lee Rigsby, brother, Kenneth Wright, and two sisters, Rosalee Sparks and Cleo Woods.
Della was a member of Mary's Chapel Church for 60 years, a homemaker, worked housekeeping at Pleasant Hill and was a waitress.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray and John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 29, 2020