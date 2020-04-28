Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
Mound Cemetery,
Piketon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Rigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Rigsby


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della Rigsby Obituary
Della Marie Rigsby, 82, of Wadsworth Avenue, Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:05 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
Della was born August 28, 1937, in Wakefield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Curtis Wright and Mary Elizabeth (Lemaster) Wright. She was united in marriage to John Junior Rigsby, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Lute and husband Bill, son, Michael Rigsby, two grandchildren, Mindy Williamson and husband Chris and Delaney Rigsby, three great-grandchildren, Caiden Williamson, Hadlee Williamson and Everly Adams, two brothers, Mack Wright and Lowell Wright, and sister, Carol Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, John Darren Rigsby and Terry Lee Rigsby, brother, Kenneth Wright, and two sisters, Rosalee Sparks and Cleo Woods.
Della was a member of Mary's Chapel Church for 60 years, a homemaker, worked housekeeping at Pleasant Hill and was a waitress.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray and John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -