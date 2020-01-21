Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Wondal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis P. Wondal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis P. Wondal Obituary
Dennis P. Wondal, age 77, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 18.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy J; Daughters Michelle Hill and Melissa (Chris) Unrue, son Dennis P. "Chip" Wondal II, stepdaughters Rhonda (Ladd) Clemmons and Dawn Boyce; Sister, Jackie (Robert) Holmes, half-sister Ruthanne (Richard) Carlton, half-brothers Richard Veale and Michael Wondal; 7 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 9 great-grandsons, and 8 great-granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Wondal, mother, Mildred Veale, step-father Harley Veale, and step-son Ronald L. Smith.
Dennis will be fondly remembered for his infectious sense of humor, being an avid golfer, and loyal University of Michigan fan. He will also be remembered for his love of dachshunds, including his fur babies Rosie and Rocky. But most of all he will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.coxburkittfh.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -