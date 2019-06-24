Home

Diana Francis Shoemaker, 77, of Carroll Street, Waverly, died 11:25 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Diana was born April 11, 1942, in Kayford, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward Kelly and Pearl (Ashworth) Kelly. On December 10, 1967, she was united in marriage to Thomas N. Shoemaker, who preceded her in death on September 14, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters, Connie Perry of Pleasant Plain, Ohio, Jo Ann Davis of Waverly, and Sandra Shirkey and husband Gary of Waverly, three sons, Terry Shoemaker and wife Sandy of Independence, Kentucky, Thomas N. Shoemaker, Jr., of Georgia, and Donald Kelly and wife Debbie of Waverly, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, and a brother, James Kelly and wife Janice of Chillicothe.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Jack Kelly and Charles Kelly, sister, Clara Barnhart, great-granddaughter, Angel Daniels, great-great-grandson, son-in-law, David Perry, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Shoemaker.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, in Waverly with Terry Shoemaker, officiating. Calling hours will not be observed.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 26, 2019
