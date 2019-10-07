Home

Diana Sue Heffner Obituary
Diana Sue Heffner, 73, of Coal Dock Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:03 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home.
Diana was born February 19, 1946, in Carter County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clyde Thompson and Audrey Nell (Paynter) Thompson. She was united in marriage to Isaac Edward Heffner on November 24, 1981, who preceded Diana in death on August 11, 2012.
Surviving are four daughters, Sherry (Donald) Cook, Orlena (James) Howard, Deborah Howard, and Tawana Scott, twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, four sisters, and two brothers.
Diana was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Rick Anthony "Doodle-Bug" Scott, great-grandson, Brock Anthony Rider, two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, with Pastor Rick Evans, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 9, 2019
