Dolly Mae Tolle, 101, of Waverly, Ohio, entered peacefully into heaven on Thursday, July 4, 2019, two days after her 101st birthday. She was born July 2, 1918, near Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late John Edward and Zelma Inez McClanahan Mahaffey. On November 13, 1934, she married the love of her life, Dorse Norman Tolle who preceded her in death on November 3, 1996, after nearly 62 years of marriage. She is survived by five children, Lois Colburn of Waverly, Dennis Tolle and wife Helen of Waverly, Rita Braniff of Piketon, Kathleen "Alice" Higginbotham and husband Howard "Doug" of Blanchester and Bonnie Hougland and husband Orley of Peebles; a brother, Ronald Mahaffey of Clarksburg, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Johnny Mahaffey, two sisters Carabell Jones and Betty Hill, two sons-in-law, two grandsons, a great grandson and a great great grandson.

Dolly was a homemaker and a member of Beavers Chapel Church where she taught Sunday school and sang for many years. In her younger years, she volunteered many hours in the prison ministry, at Pleasant Hill nursing home and other community charities.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

