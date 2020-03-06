Home

Donald Ray Hamilton Obituary
Donald Ray Hamilton, 71, of E. Second Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 5:47 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.
He was born October 14, 1948 in Grethel, Kentucky, the son of the late William Bert Hamilton and Magnolia (Tackett) Hamilton. On September 4, 1989 he was united in marriage to Rita (Fyffe) Hamilton, who survives.
Also surviving are two brothers, David Hamilton and wife Emilia and Everett Hamilton and wife Mary, two sisters, Culla Belle Newman and husband Melvin "Peanut" and Barbara McWhorter and husband Joseph and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Inez Truitt.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, DJ for the local Christian radio station, a pastor of Church Without Walls and pest control for the VA in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Ray McKinster officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 8, 2020
