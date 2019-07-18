Donna Jean Turner, 53, of St. Mary's Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Donna was born October 21, 1965, in Chillicothe, Ohio. The daughter of the late Donald Edger New and Wanda Faye (Collins) New of Waverly. On August 27, 1994, Donna was united in marriage to Charles F. Turner, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Erica Turner, son, Christopher Turner, two brothers, Darrell New and wife Carma and William New and wife Linda, sister, Anita McCall, two brothers-in-law, William Turner and wife Charlotte and Joseph Turner and wife Norma, four nephews, Austin New, Caleb New, Andrew Turner, and Joseph Turner, three nieces, Brooklyn New, Chenoa Phipps and husband Jared, and Jennifer (Turner) Andrews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of special friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Donna was a member of Rubyville Community Church of Portsmouth, Ohio, a respiratory therapist for Adena Health Systems for 30 years, and an Advanced EMT since 1984.

She loved the beach, her patients, her church, and her family. She especially loved her children and going to all of their activities.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Rubyville Community Church in Portsmouth, Ohio, with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans, officiating. Burial will follow in Rubyville Cemetery, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

www.boyerfuneral.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 21, 2019