|
|
Douglas Leon Leeth, 73, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on December 6, 1945, in Cedarville, Ohio, son of the late Ernest and Myrtle Tackett Leeth. On December 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to Betty Montgomery Leeth who survives. Also surviving are his children, Tracy Leeth and wife Amanda of Piketon and their children Emma and Isaac, daughter Trish McKinney and husband Doug of West Liberty, Kentucky, and their children Caleb and Andrew; a brother, Robert "Bob" Leeth of Waverly, Ohio; two sisters, Naomi Satterfield and husband Russell of Piketon and Judy Leeth of Pataskala. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by a brother Harold Eugene Leeth.
Doug was a retired master carpenter and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the McKinney Family gospel Group for 16 years. He enjoyed nature photography, hiking and mountain climbing. He also enjoyed watching sports with his son. Doug was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Doug was a great man of God and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Richard Lloyd and Chuck Elliot officiating. Burial will follow in Gardener Cemetery, Waverly. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 26, 2019, at New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Nov. 27, 2019