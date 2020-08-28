1/1
Dwight "Dave" Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight "Dave" Jenkins, age 66, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 10, 1954, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Fred Farris Jenkins and Lena Barbara Kuhn Jenkins. Surviving are his children, Barbara (Glen) Jenkins Williams of Salyersville, Kentucky, Shane Jenkins of Lucasville, Ohio, and Paul (Amy Brownfield) Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio, his grandchildren, Newt Williams, Anna Grace Williams, Ethan Jenkins, and Bailee Shook, his spouse and companion, Patricia Ison Jenkins of Lucasville, Ohio, two sisters, Geneva Bridwell of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Velma (Larry) Pullman of Freeman, South Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie "Bear" Jenkins and Steve Jenkins, and three sisters, Freda Gable, Bonnie Phipps, and Evelyn Toppins.
Dave was a member of the Scioto Baptist Church, a member of the Pike County Saddle Club, and was a lifelong brickmason, having owned and operated Jenkins Masonry. He loved spending time riding horses.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday August 30, 2020, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Evans officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 28 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Burkitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved