Dwight "Dave" Jenkins, age 66, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 10, 1954, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Fred Farris Jenkins and Lena Barbara Kuhn Jenkins. Surviving are his children, Barbara (Glen) Jenkins Williams of Salyersville, Kentucky, Shane Jenkins of Lucasville, Ohio, and Paul (Amy Brownfield) Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio, his grandchildren, Newt Williams, Anna Grace Williams, Ethan Jenkins, and Bailee Shook, his spouse and companion, Patricia Ison Jenkins of Lucasville, Ohio, two sisters, Geneva Bridwell of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Velma (Larry) Pullman of Freeman, South Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie "Bear" Jenkins and Steve Jenkins, and three sisters, Freda Gable, Bonnie Phipps, and Evelyn Toppins.Dave was a member of the Scioto Baptist Church, a member of the Pike County Saddle Club, and was a lifelong brickmason, having owned and operated Jenkins Masonry. He loved spending time riding horses.Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday August 30, 2020, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Evans officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.