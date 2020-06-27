E. Neisel Palmer
Neisel Palmer, age 95, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 26, 2020. Born April 26, 1925, to Ora and Lina (Shanks) Smith in Elm Grove, OH.
Preceded in death by her husband, Cecil R. Palmer; brothers, Troy, Richard, Verlin and Gary Smith.
Survived by daughters, Polly (Clee) Hartsough, Connie (Mike) Kellar and Kim (Jerry) Clements; grandchildren, Jeff Hartsough, LaTisha (Matt) Heufelder, Chad Hartsough, Rachel (Tony) Owens and Sarah (Vinnie) Clements Olivieri; great grandchildren, Nick and Zach Heufelder, Taze and Cecily Owens.
Funeral was Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME in Groveport. Interment Groveport Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Red Bird Mission, Inc., 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913. Funeral service can be viewed by visiting www.orwoodyard.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jun. 27 to Jul. 7, 2020.
