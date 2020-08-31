Earl Aaron Todt, 98, of Cherry Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 7:25 a.m. Friday, August 28, in Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly.Earl was born March 9, 1922, in Pleasant Run, Ohio, to the late William Frederick Todt and Minnie Mae (Betscher) Todt. On December 18, 1948, he was united in marriage to Patricia Gertrude (Ramsay) Todt, who preceded him in death on September 24, 2018.Surviving are three sons, David Earl (Patsy) Todt, William Lynn (Rebecca) Todt, and Frederick Ramsay (Joseph Pimentel) Todt, daughter, Susan Patricia (Dale Moody) Todt, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Harriett (Peterson), wife, two grandchildren, Kirstin and Courtney Todt, and a brother, Norman Todt.Earl served in the U. S. Army with the 103 Infantry Division in Europe during World War II. Earl was a graduate of The Ohio State University. At OSU he lived in the Stadium Dormitory and was active in the Stadium Scholarship Alumni Society. Earl and Patty were active members in Brookwood Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio, for almost 50 years. After moving to Waverly, they were active members of the First Presbyterian Church.Earl was a retired production and distribution manager for Landmark, Inc. in Columbus. Upon retirement, Earl volunteered and worked for the International Christian Endeavor Society. Earl and Patty traveled the world attending Christian Endeavor meetings and conferences. Earl was also a leader in the development of Credit Unions in Ohio, and served on the Board and as a trainer for the Ohio Credit Union League.Earl was a shining example of life lived following Jesus Christ. He loved his fellow humans, was kind and generous, always had a positive attitude, and had a smile for everyone.Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Village Foundation, 660 E. 5th St. Waverly, OH 45690 and/or the First Presbyterian Church, 211 Schmitt Drive, Waverly, Ohio.Arrangements are under the direction of Boyer Cremation Services.