Edith Ann "Pudy" Leslie, 83, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born December 12, 1936, in Waverly, Ohio, daughter of the late George Cutler and Ruby Bland Hamrick. On July 23, 1972, she was united in marriage to William J. Leslie who survives. Also surviving are grandsons, William Joseph Saylor and Danny Cutler of Waverly; granddaughter, Jennifer Cutler Akers of Waverly; sister-in-law, Linda Cutler of Greenfield; daughter-in-law, Connie Cutler of Waverly; nephew, Mark (Lisa) Cutler of Greenfield; nephew Justin Cutler of Greenfield and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by daughter, Beverly Ann Saylor, sons, Gary L. Cutler and Joey Lee Leslie, sister, Patty Cutler Long, and two brothers, Steve Cutler and Harold Dean Cutler.
Edith was a member of Granview Christian Union Church and a former employee of the shoe factory in Greenfield, Ohio.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 22, 2020