Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Ann "Pudy" Leslie


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Ann "Pudy" Leslie Obituary
Edith Ann "Pudy" Leslie, 83, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born December 12, 1936, in Waverly, Ohio, daughter of the late George Cutler and Ruby Bland Hamrick. On July 23, 1972, she was united in marriage to William J. Leslie who survives. Also surviving are grandsons, William Joseph Saylor and Danny Cutler of Waverly; granddaughter, Jennifer Cutler Akers of Waverly; sister-in-law, Linda Cutler of Greenfield; daughter-in-law, Connie Cutler of Waverly; nephew, Mark (Lisa) Cutler of Greenfield; nephew Justin Cutler of Greenfield and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by daughter, Beverly Ann Saylor, sons, Gary L. Cutler and Joey Lee Leslie, sister, Patty Cutler Long, and two brothers, Steve Cutler and Harold Dean Cutler.
Edith was a member of Granview Christian Union Church and a former employee of the shoe factory in Greenfield, Ohio.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -