1/
Eileen Miller Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Miller Foster, 96, of Enon, Ohio, passed 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, in Fairborn, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Eileen was born January 17, 1924, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Miller and Lucy (Anderson) Miller. Surviving are a son, Van (Connie) Foster, daughter Alice (Gaylon) Ward, grandchildren, Van Foster II, Tracie Waldron and Tiffany Hoppes, brother Jerry Miller, special friend, Mae Dalton, and good neighbors, Bill and Sue, and Terry.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister and brother-in-law, Margery and Bob Deacon.
She was married to her husband Jack for 63 wonderful years before his passing in 2010. After graduation from Waverly High School in 1942, Eileen worked as a librarian in Waverly, Ohio, before marrying Jack and relocating for his employment with the railroad. They moved to Enon where they started a family in 1954. There wasn't anything she loved more than spending time with her family. She was always known for a large flower and vegetable garden every year, including the summer of 2020. She also loved watching her Ohio State Buckeyes.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Evergreen Union Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Eileen's name to Mad River Township/Enon Fire and EMS Department, 260 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 395, Enon, Ohio 45323
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved