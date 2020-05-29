Elaine Carol Jamison
Elaine Carol Jamison, 60, of Union Hill Road, Peebles, Ohio, passed 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the OSU Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Elaine was born January 9, 1960, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late George L. Carter and Nannie (Montgomery) Carter. On May 21, 2005, she was united in marriage to John Jamison, who survives.
Also surviving are two brothers, Ronnie Carter and wife Jeanene and David Carter and wife Twyla, two sisters, Linda Cross and husband Randy and Geraldine Rider and husband Jake and goddaughter, McKayla "Katie" Rider.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Elaine was a logistics supervisor for Mills Pride and attended Chapel Hill Community Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with David Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Boyer Funeral Home.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 29 to Jun. 8, 2020.
