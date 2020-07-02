1/1
Elba Edison Herman
Elba Edison Herman (Ford), 79, of Bainbridge, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio. He was born March 9, 1941, in Pike County, Ohio, son of the late Harry and Wilda Walls Ford. On June 14, 1959, he was united in marriage to Joan Mustard Herman who survives. Also surviving are daughter, Tammy Lynn Little and husband John of Bainbridge; and pappy to, Tiffany Lynn (Luke) VanSickle and Briar and Barrett VanSickle; and sisters, Thelma Ford Penn, Ruby Ford Creech. In addition to his parents, Elba was preceded in death by brothers, Gail Herman, John Herman, Lafey Ford, Lewis Ford, Junior Ford, and Charles Ford; and sisters, Elsie Ford Hart and Maggie Ford Ackley.
Elba was the owner and operator of LB Homes and Camping and LB Campground and retired with 30 years of service from SPECO Aerospace Corp.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Carl Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A masonic service will be held at 12:30 p.m.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 2 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
