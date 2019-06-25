Elbert Vance, age 79, of Waverly, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Vance. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Eliza Vance, six daughters, five sons, three brothers, and six sisters. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jack (Sheri) Vance of North Carolina, Rosie (Henry) Davis of Beaver, Ohio, Jennifer Yates of Alabama, and Richard (Janice) Tiller of Waverly, Ohio, twenty-two grandchildren, Amanda Daniels, Jeffery Davis, Kevin Davis, Ronald Daniels, Anita Christian, Brandi, Adam Daniels, Tommy Tiller, Angela Yates, Mathew Osborne, Brian Yetes, Heather Berry, Avery Woods, Laken Tiller, Bobby Vance, Tearsa Stanley, Tommy Stanley, Tyler Barnes, Sheranda Adkins, Everett Varney, Brock Sanders, and Marie Sanders, forty great-grandchildren, twenty great-great-grandchildren, two brothers, Kenneth (Margie) Vance of Logan, West Virginia, and Lloyd (Maryln) Vance of La Porte, Indiana, one sister, Gean (Roger) LeMaster of Lake Whales, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home with Bro. Elzie Culwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Donna, Monica, and Allison, as well as the whole SOMC Hospice Team.