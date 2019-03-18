|
Eldie J. Montgomery, 80, of Waldren Hill Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Eldie was born May 29, 1938, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, son of the late Cassell Montgomery and Clarinda (Phipps) Montgomery. Eldie was united in marriage to Janet (Underwood) Montgomery who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Eddie (Danielle) Montgomery of Jasper, Ohio, a daughter, Connie (Michael) Numbers of Cincinnati, Ohio, two step-daughters, Kimberly Downing of Piketon, Ohio, and Janet Reagan of Melbourne, Florida, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren including Zach Downing who he loved dearly, a step great-granddaughter, a brother, Jerry (Patty) Montgomery of Latham, Ohio, and three sisters, Mary Pullins of Waverly, Peggy (Gary) Brown of Beaver, Ohio, and Vicky Bolin of Waverly.
Eldie was a retired construction worker.
His parents, three brothers, Everett Ray, Joe, and Franklin Montgomery, a sister, Barbara Nickell, and brother-in-law, Paul Pullins, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any memorial contributions may be made to Boyer Funeral Home to help with final arrangements.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 20, 2019