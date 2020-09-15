Our Beautiful mother has completed her journey. She has joined our Heavenly Father and all her loved ones who have passed before her.Elizabeth Ellen Payne Urwin was born in the beautiful hills of Roane County, West Virginia, on April 25th 1926, to E.C. and Ella (Halbert) Payne. She had three brothers; John, Joe, and Dave and three sisters; Marie, Louise, and Alice. She loved her early years spent there playing with her siblings and attending the one-room school.Her family moved to Coal Valley, Gallia County, Ohio, where her family raised poultry/eggs. After graduating from Vinton County High School she was chosen to become a military WAC/WAVE and attending Holzer Nursing in Gallipolis. However, she fell in love and married W.T. (Tom) Urwin six months shy of graduation. Ellen and Tom had three children; Mike (Lydia) Urwin, David (Sue) Urwin and Jo Ellen (Alex) Marshall. Her husband and son Michael preceded in death. Her grandchildren are Jason (Sarah) Urwin, Julie (James) McGuire, Joe (Melanie) Urwin, Lindsay (Jon) Mollohan, Brad Urwin and Matt Block and many great grandchildren.She was a graduate of OU Nursing School and retired as an RN from the Chillicothe V.A. Ellen was a kindred spirit, loving and kind to all living creatures, a gentle soul who helped others. She was also a very talented artist and her passion was traveling and visiting the U.S. parks and hiking and enjoying the beauty of nature. She will be missed by her family. Her love for others and nature has been passed down to her children and grandchildren."Leave me in solitude, grieve and sorrow not. For I am at peace, I have departed this world. In the end only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you. Go in peace and love one another."The family would like to thank the loving staff of Vineyards in Frankfort - and a special thank you to Stephanie Hamilton from Heartland Hospice for such loving care of our mother.A memorial service will be held 7:00 pm Friday, September 18th, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd. Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.