Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Mae Thompson


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Mae Thompson Obituary
Elsie Mae Thompson, 77, of West Fifth Street, Piketon, Ohio, passed Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Elsie was born June 9, 1942, in Buchanan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Warren Newton Brewster and Mary Elizabeth (Conley) Brewster Holsinger. She was previously united in marriage to Raleigh Thompson.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Debra Newton and husband Bob and Tonya Hawk and husband Dave, grandchildren, Jeremiah Thompson and Mindy Gee, Jeri Kory and Rodney Anderson, Shane L. Wright and Candace Phillips, Derek Hawk, Brittany Bolin and husband Frank, Jaimie Newton and Robert Moore, Chris Wright and wife Briana, Jenny Pierce and Henry, Wayne A. Newton, Amy Robinson and husband Tony, great-grandchildren Bradley A. Thompson, Chase Newton, Mikayla Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Ryleigh Sabo, Kaylynn Sabo, Gage Bolin, Liam Bolin, Ruger Moore, Thomas Colvin and Shelby Leeth, Gavin Wright, Jo Wright, Kendall Wright and Ylexia Mellony Clark, sisters, Margaret Adams and Blanche Jones, brothers, Franklin Brewster and wife Linda and Paul A. Brewster, several nieces and nephews and special companions Snoopy and Cat Cat.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Bobbie Jo "BJ" Newton, great-grandchildren, Austin Thompson, Lucas Newton and Taylor Moore, brothers, Daniel Brewster, Jimmie Brewster and Charles Brewster, and special uncle, James I. Brewster.
Elsie was a homemaker, factory worker, cook for Schmitt's Dairy Restaurant, Dietary Aide for Bristol Village, road worker for O.D.O.T., waitress for Plateau Truck Stop and bartender for the American Legion Merritt Post #142.
Calling hours will not be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -