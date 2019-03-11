Ernest Hamilton, 74, of Piketon, Ohio, died in a car accident Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Pike County, Ohio. He was born February 5, 1945, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to the late Garfield and Edna Tackett Hamilton.

Also preceding him in death are two brothers, Thomas and Danny Charles Hamilton. Ernest was united in marriage on June 4, 1965, to his loving wife Priscilla Maxine Hamilton. Surviving are his loving children, Kerry Kevin Hamilton and wife Beth of Granville, Ohio, Katrina Queen and husband Chad of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Kerby Hamilton of Piketon; two granddaughters, Kylie Brooke and Paige Elizabeth Hamilton; and two grandsons, Trystan Queen and Tristen Boedicker. Also surviving are two sisters, Goldia Hunter and husband Ellis and Genevive Shipley; and a niece, Barb Hunter. He had many other nieces and nephews who loved him dearly, too numerous to list.

Ernest was a member of the Little Ettie Old Regular Baptist Church of Beaver, Ohio, for 52 years. He was a retired educator serving as a Superintendent in Scioto Valley School District and Zane Trace Local School District. He also served as Superintendent of Pike County Schools. His role as an educator allowed him to touch many lives in many different roles. He enjoyed church, gardening and his grandchildren and his unofficial job as a Walmart greeter. Ernest spent his life supporting his community and giving to others. He would want everyone to carry on that selfless spirit and in lieu of flowers please give to the or do something to help someone in his honor.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019, at Little Ettie Old Regular Baptist Church in Beaver with Elders Greg Sowards, Teddy Honaker and Mike Fortner officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Thursday, March 14th at the new Piketon High School Cafeteria.

